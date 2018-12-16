Woodwork denies Nailers winner in dramatic finish

Belper Town led twice and put in a good performance, but it wasn’t enough to deny a spirited nine-man Lincoln United as they shared the points and four goals.

In a hectic finish, two Lincoln players were dismissed and Belper hit the woodwork.

The Nailers had taken a 20th minute lead when new signing Ross Duggan struck a controlled, left-footed volley into the bottom corner.

The players had to endure terrible conditions as thick mud made the ball bobble throughout and pouring rain threatened to spoil the quality of the football being played.

The home side controlled the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t add to their slender lead in a quiet first half.

The second period was anything but that though and just three minutes following the restart Lincoln forward Thomas Garrick’s misplaced cross looped over Town keeper Leigh Overton’s head and flew into the top corner.

A quarter of an hour later the impressive George Milner raced through on goal, only to be brought down by McGann.

Craig Nelthorpe converted the resulting penalty, coolly striking the ball into the middle of the goal to make it 2-1 to the Nailers.

However, on 76 minutes, United equalised for the second time. Ex-Belper midfielder Jonathan Williams’ free-kick was too hot for Overton to handle and Matthew Wilson was able to take advantage and bundle the ball home.

Overton made up for it just moments later, as he made a couple of fine saves to keep the scoreline level.

Lincoln almost stole all three points in the 83rd minute, having a header cleared off the line.

Three minutes later, United substitute Kallum Smith received a straight red for a high-footed challenge.

With one minute remaining Belper captain Alex Peterson’s towering header crashed against the inside of the post.

In stoppage time, another Lincoln substitute, Kevin Hemagou, was dismissed fortwo yellow cards.