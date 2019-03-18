Young Rams win to move into cup quarter-finals

Derby County Under-23s have progressed into the Premier League Cup quarter-finals after a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Pride Park Stadium on Sunday.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, who had made his debut for the first-team against Stoke City four days earlier, capped off a great win with a goal and assist to help to Rams move on further than they have before in the competition.

The winger lifter the ball over the visiting keeper after just six minutes to give the Rams the lead before providing for Cameron Cresswell.

The visitors mounted a comeback after Ryan Giles slotted in to pull one back with ten minutes to go.

However, some superb goalkeeping by Josh Barnes denied them.

