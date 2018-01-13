Dixon double keeps Belper top of the league table

First-team coach Ben Lamb was delighted as Belper won 3-2 at Bournville to stay top of the Midlands Premier Division.

Belper produced a nervy performance, but Sam Dixon continued where he left off before Christmas, netting two penalty corner strikes.

Ashley Blakemore grabbed a crucial second half goal and Alex Robey made a long-awaited return after surgery.

“It’s great to have Alex back in the squad. He was superb as a junior at this club and I’m delighted he’s back,” said Lamb.

“This was a tough day as we knew Bournville would be well organised. It was far from our best performance, however, it was the result that mattered.

“The guys dug in and I’m delighted, if not a little relieved, to have come away with the win.”

In a frenetic first half, Belper took the game to their hosts and immediately looked to play on the front foot.

They finally managed to get in front when their second penalty corner was fired high into the corner by Dixon for a half-time lead.

As Bournville pushed for an equaliser, Ashley Blakemore made it 2-0 with a low shot after a breakaway run and exchange of passes with Dixon.

An injury to Josh Dixon saw Bournville hit back when Chris Burton was beaten for the first time in three league matches.

Sam Dixon settled any Belper nerves with his 20th league goal of the season before Bournville scored a second to set up a nervy finish.