Karate kid Scarlet on top of the world after gold medal

The burgeoning career of Belper-based karate kid Scarlet Brown scaled new heights when she found herself on top of the world.

Eleven-year-old Scarlet, who is a member of the Robin Budo martial arts club in the town, faced the daunting challenge of the World Championships, organised by the World Karate and Kickboxing Commission (WKKC) in Orlando, Florida.

But she returned home with a magnificent gold medal, which is the highlight of all her achievements so far in the sport.

Scarlet, who only took up the sport of karate two years ago, won the medal in the continuous points fighting team event, alongside others in the WKKC England team.

Her coach, and the principal instructor at the Belper club, Charles Spring, said: “I am so proud of Scarlet. She trains hard and puts in a lot of effort, so she deserves her succcess.”

The 55-year-old veteran Spring competed himself in Orlando too and landed two bronze medals in the individual kata and individual weapons kata categories. Kata are pre-set moves that simulate a fighting situation.

The medals capped a memorable year of competition successes for the duo, including titles at both the British and English Championships. Only last month, Scarlet won three titles at the English event, coming first in the categories of points fighting, weapon forms and freestyle forms.

The pair have also gained nominations for the Martial Arts Illustrated Hall Of Fame, which is recognition by other martial artists within the karate community of all their success over the past year.