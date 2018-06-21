ROYAL ASCOT: updated selections for Thursday

Royal Ascot, the greatest Flat meeting in the world, is in full swing now, and today is Ladies’ Day, highlighted by the Gold Cup.

Here are my updated selections for all six races, complete with next-bests and/or each/way alternatives:

2.30 (5f Norfolk Stakes 2yo, Group 2)

THE PADDOCKS (Konchek, Charming Kid)

3.05 (1m 2f Hampton Court Stakes 3yo, Listed)

KEY VICTORY (Zaaki, National Army)

3.40 (1m4f Ribblesdale Stakes 3yo Fillies, Group 2)

ATHENA (Dancing Brave Bear)

4.20 (2m4f Gold Cup, Group 1)

STRADIVARIUS (Vazirabad)

5.00 (1m Britannia Handicap 3yo)

CRACK ON CRACK ON (Curiosity, George Of Hearts, Completion)

5.35 (1m4f King George V Handicap)

FIRST ELEVEN (Lucius Tiberius)