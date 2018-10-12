Rugby club put out three sides for first time in 10 years

Saturday 6th October was a landmark day for Belper Rugby Club. For the first time in nearly 10 years the club fielded three male teams to take part in three separate senior fixtures.

The first team hosted Bakewell in their fourth league game of this campaign, the seconds hosted Ashbourne in a friendly game after Bakewell II were unable to fulfil the fixture, and the third team made the journey north to face Tupton in a friendly.

“This really was a great day for the club and shows exactly where we are at the minute in terms of our development,” said first team captain Callum Schofield.

“We are getting more and more players making themselves available for selection week in week out, which is making selection a lot more competitive, and as a result numbers at training are absolutely booming.

“These improvements in commitment and attitude are really starting to show on the pitch too with all three teams putting in strong performances against tough opposition, which all of the boys should be really proud of.”

Belper’s second and third teams lost by a point and two points respectively. Schofield said: “Both teams led for large amounts of the games but were just edged out in the end. It was great to see some old faces making an appearance in the Belper shirt and hopefully they make themselves available more regularly moving forward.”

While the first team ran out 64-0 victors over Bakewell in a tough encounter which the score line didn’t truly reflect.