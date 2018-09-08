Team Sky’s Ian Stannard wins West Bridgford to Mansfield stage of Tour of Britian as Julian Alaphilippe holds on to overall lead

Ian Stannard won stage seven as the Tour of Britain passed through Mansfield today.

The Team Sky rider took the shock win following a gruelling 134 miles stage from Nottingham to Mansfield.

The veteran took the stage in a time of four hours and 56 minutes ahead of German Nils Politt in front of a packed finish line in Mansfield town centre.

“We were worried about the wind but once we got racing, there were various moves and I ended up where I was,” Stannard said.

“We got quite far ahead and there was no coming back from there.

“It was always very close with seven or eight seconds in it and it was getting quite tough.

“I put a few more kicks in towards the end and managed to extend that lead so I was pretty happy.

“Once I got close to the finish I knew I had the edge.

“It is always really great to come down the home straight and get the support of the home fans.

“We have had really good support all week and it is really nice to see.”

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe holds a 17 second gap on Wout Poels and a 33 second lead on Primoz Roglic going into the final stage tomorrow, which ends in London.