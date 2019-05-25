Belper Strutt Club lift Jaeger Trophy

Number three seeds Belper Strutt Club overcame top seeds Matlock Golf Club 3-1 to retain the Jaeger Trophy after coming through the play off final with flying colours at Bolehill Institute.

Mark Newby, fresh from his doubles success with Steve Bullock, opened for Strutt.

When his opponent, Paul Roe, went in-off on the green after threatening a late comeback, Newby pounced to take the match ball from out of the “D” and win the contest 57-23.

There was a mouth-watering clash of the teams’ two most-winning players in the next frame.

With the scores standing fairly even, a superb break of 38 from Paul Jarrett tipped the scales firmly in Strutt’s favour.

He soon followed that up with a decisive contribution of 18, despite some very deft and skilful snookers played late on by the ever battling Graham Jones.

Benefiting more successfully from a run of snookers was Wayne Shooter, who sealed the deal in the next frame, defeating Tony Blant 54-44.

Shooter took brown, blue and then doubled the pink to run out in style.

Charlie Hodgkinson put the golfers on the scoreboard in the remaining frame against the victors’ captain, Bullock, courtesy of a pink into a baulk pocket.

But it was all too late to stop the Belper team taking home one of the most coveted trophies of the season in the Darley Dale and District League once again.