Captain Billy Godleman says Derbyshire Falcons Blast clash with Northamptonshire is ‘must win’

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman believes his team will not be suffering from a T20 hangover when they take on Northamptonshire in tomorrow evening’s crucial Vitality Blast match at Derby.

The Falcons were comprehensively beaten in the previous game by Leicestershire when they slumped to 28 for six in the powerplay and were bowled out for 94.

With three matches remaining, the Falcons need to win at least two of them to have a chance of qualifying from the North Group.

They cannot afford another batting melt-down on Friday but Godleman does not think the manner of the defeat against the Leicestershire Foxes last week will impact on his team.

“No, I don’t think so, it wasn’t our greatest performance against Leicester and everyone knows that but in T20 cricket that can happen,” he said.

“On the whole we’ve played really well in the competition in a very tough Northern Group and I do believe if we keep playing in that vein for the next three games we have a chance of winning two if not three of them.”

The Falcons travel to Leicester on Sunday before finishing their group fixtures against leaders Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford on Bank Holiday Monday but Godleman accepts tomorrow night’s game is a must-win.

“It is and we are really excited about Friday,” he said.

“We’ve been playing some really good stuff in the competition and hopefully we can use home advantage on Friday and put ourselves in a position to go to Leicester with something on the line still.

“I think with the nature of the fixtures we’ve got and who we are playing against if we win two games it puts us in a strong position going into the last one but preferably we can win all three.”

Derbyshire go into tomorrow’s game on the back of a defeat to Gloucestershire in the Specsavers County Championship which has all but ended their hopes of promotion.

After Godleman set a target of 263 from 49 overs, Gloucestershire chased it down with 11 balls to spare to win by eight wickets.

“Sometimes we need to risk defeat to try and gain a victory,” he said. “We did think we had enough in the armoury to take 10 wickets but Gloucestershire played very well.

“It’s difficult to swallow when you played so much good cricket in the more difficult conditions and come away with not a great deal. I know I try and make the best decisions with the information I have for the club and I’ll always do that while I’m captain.”