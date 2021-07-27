Connor Marshall eager to show what he can do at Derbyshire Falcons

Connor Marshall is ready to take his chance for Derbyshire. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The Sandiacre all-rounder has signed a deal with Derbyshire for the duration of the Royal London Cup, after claiming 41 wickets at 15.66 and scoring 416 runs this season, making his debut in the opening game against Leicestershire earlier this week.

Having performed well with bat and ball in the local game, Marshall now has the opportunity to impress in List A cricket, and with the squad currently depleted by injuries and three players selected for The Hundred, added depth is vital for the side.

Marshall says knowing the club are watching the local clubs is a huge boost for those playing, and he hopes he can replicate his Sandiacre form in Derbyshire colours.

“It all matters, it’s good that if you’re playing club cricket and doing well, it’s getting noticed by Derbyshire,” he said.

“That raises the standard and means the games on a Saturday are being played with real intensity. Hopefully there will be more opportunities in the Royal London Cup, you’ve just to make the most of those chances when they come.

“It’s nice to be able to contribute, I play for Sandiacre Town, it’s a great club and they’ve given me some really good opportunities to play and improve over the last couple of years.