Derbyshire wrap up win over Leicestershire

Derbyshire’s seamers needed less than a session to take the six wickets needed to wrap up a 65 run win in their Specsavers County Championship match against Leicestershire at the Fischer County Ground.

Leicestershire resumed their second innings on 110-4, needing another 124 runs to win, and Hassan Azad and Harry Dearden played solidly enough in the first half hour to give the home dressing room hope.

With the score on 123, however, Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman asked for the ball to be changed.

It was a risk, given it was his second, and therefore under the new rules this season, final such request, but the ball was changed and Luis Reece immediately obtained a little more swing, the left-armer finding the edge of Azad’s bat and Wayne Madsen taking the catch.

Reece then picked up the wicket of Dearden, winning a leg before decision with a full delivery into the pads. Matt Critchley, at third slip to the bowling of Logan Van Beek, juggled an edge from Dieter Klein four times before eventually hanging on.

Lewis Hill and Will Davis edged Ravi Rampaul out-swingers to wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein, and last man Mohammad Abbas was bowled by Tony Palladino.