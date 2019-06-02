Duffield’s ninth-wicket partnership denies Alfreton victory

Defiant batting by Duffield’s ninth-wicket pair denied Alfreton’s bowlers for several overs to earn the visitors a losing draw.

Number 10 Joe Wozniczka-Wells joined James Hardwick at the crease with Duffield on 157 for eight as they chased Alfreton’s 236 for seven.

Alfreton CC - 1st XI Vs Duffield CC - 1st XI'Duffield bowler James Hardwick.

But Hardwick battled for 55 balls, hitting three fours in his unbeaten 21. Wozniczka-Wells survived for 25 balls, scoring eight not out as the pair added an unbeaten 32 for the ninth wicket.

Both sides had been chasing their second wins of the season in Division One of the Derbyshire County League.

Duffield lost wickets at regular intervals during their run-chase with number three Trevor Keen top-scoring on 57, including six fours in his 97-ball knock.

Jonathon Clarke was the most successful Alfreton bowler, taking three for 32 from nine overs.

Alfreton CC - 1st XI Vs Duffield CC - 1st XI'Duffield bowler Joe Woznicka-Wells.

Opening bowler Elliot Bowles claimed two for 44 from 10 overs.

Earlier Alfreton were indebted to a crucial fifth wicket stand of 86 — Tom New hit 72 and Eliot Savidge 46 not out — that lifted them from 86 for four to 173 for five, before Savidge and Clarke (20) added further late runs — 41 runs for the eighth wicket.

Wozniczka-Wells was the most successful Duffield bowler with three for 55 from 15 overs.

Tim Williscroft also completed a run out.

The winning draw left Alfreton 18 points clear of third-from-bottom Duffield, but Alfreton have played one match more than most teams in the division.