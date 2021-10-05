Eco-Fitness: Green gyms, conscious training and going Carbon Neutral tips for gym-goers and fitness businesses

Running in your local countryside is a great way to stay in shape and reduce your carbon footprint.

A carbon footprint is simply what negative impact our training or fitness may have on the environment.

Whilst prevention is always better than cure some things may be challenging, so let’s be realistic and do our best to be eco-conscious.

People often mistakenly assume that green gyms are purely outdoor pursuits.

In fact, a new wave of purpose-filled people are wanting to ensure that their training reflects their ethics and that the gyms and classes they attend make a conscious effort to reduce their impact on the environment.

So whether you’re training or working in the fitness industry, here are some top tips to help combat climate change.

6 ways to train ethically:

- Download charity apps such as Charity Miles “for your training. The app tracks your stance and donates money to your chosen charity for every mile you move.

- Use reuseable bottles for water refills, reusable coffee cups, make your own protein shakes/smoothies and use your own shaker and prep food for tupperware rather than takeaways

- Ethical gym wear clothing: Shop for ethical brands from vegan trainers to recycled fabrics

- Reduce travel i.e. walk or jog to the gym rather than drive or catch a bus

- Maybe swap your fitness or yoga retreat abroad for somewhere closer to home

- Train outdoors more: From your garden to park or just going on a walk or jog is simple, easy and gives you chance to stretch outside or do some grounding.

Obviously a lot of businesses are digital first nowadays and it can seem easier for solely digital businesses to track their footprints and reduce them too.

But there are a number of ways all businesses can try and reduce their carbon footprint, such as, going paperless, walk to work initiatives, signing up to carbon neutral sites and making pledges to offset their footprint e.g. planting a tree.

Whilst the digital world can still be harmful to the environment it doesn’t equate to the save on the planet that ‘going digital’ offers.

6 ways to run an eco friendly exercise class or gym:

- Human generated energy: Some gyms are cycling to better health for themselves and the planet.

There are a number of machines to help you run your gym effectively and even use human power, a renewable and clean energy source.

- Ban single-use plastics

- Paperless admin: go digitise where possible

- Encourage recycling or digital correspondence

- Save on electricity and gas where possible and reduce your own bills too