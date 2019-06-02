Five-wicket haul shows Ravi Rampaul happy to lead Derbyshire attack

Former West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul is relishing the extra responsibility of leading Derbyshire’s bowling attack.

The 34-year-old claimed a five-wicket haul against Glamorgan in the Specsavers County Championship — his first for three years — and took eight wickets in the match.

Rampaul has stepped up to open the bowling following the departure of Hardus Viljoen and his success was reward for the work put in over the winter.

Rampaul also shared two half-century stands for the 10th wicket with Anuj Dal.

The right-arm quick picked up three wickets in the 65-run win over Leicestershire to take his first-class tally to 18 for the season, at an average of 22.33.

“I prefer the longer game because it tests you more as a player and as a person,” he said. “You are trying to get batsmen out when they are setting out to bat for long periods rather than the one-day game when you have a chance because they need to get runs.

“I feel better, I feel fitter and stronger, which is showing in my game and I’m happy in my second year. I’ve been given a role as a senior bowler in the team and maybe that’s showing in my cricket as I’m trying to lead from the front.

“I prefer being a leader, I like being given responsibility and taking it as well.”