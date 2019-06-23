John Jordison wicket double helps Sandiacre Town to narrow win at Denby

Sandiacre Town leapfrogged Denby in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division table thanks to a narrow 19-run win at their local rivals.

Sandiacre were dismissed for 162 in the 49th over, but then successfully defended that total thanks to good spells from their bowlers.

Sandiacre's opening bowler Daniel Wheeldon took a match winning 4-14 off 11.3 overs.

The bowling unit’s work was highlighted by the crucial wicket of Denby’s Peter Burgoyne, who was edging the home side to victory.

After sliding from 92 for four to 116 for seven, Denby appeared to be rescued by Burgoyne.

He added 24 for the eighth wicket with wicket-keeper Billy Askey, who contributed just one run to the stand.

But when Burgoyne, who hit three fours and a six in his 32, and then Askey were dismissed by John Jordison, Daniel Wheeldon took the last of his four wickets to clinch Sandiacre’s victory and bowl out the home side for 143.

Wheeldon finished with four for 14 from 11.3 very accurate overs.

Jordison took two for seven from just four overs. Connor Marshall also took two wickets.

Before Burgoyne’s late innings, Denby’s run-chase had been led by opener Wesley Coulentianos, who hit six fours in his 41 from 51 balls.

He put on 62 for the third wicket with captain Daniel Burgoyne, who found three boundaries in a patient 19 from 51 deliveries.

The defeat left Denby sixth with 136 points, two points and one place behind Sandiacre.

Earlier, the visitors batted solidly right down the order to total 162.

Opener and captain Scott McNeill top-scored with 42, featuring six fours, from 68 balls.

He shared a second-wicket stand of 62 with Chris McIlroy, who hit two boundaries in his knock of 31.

Four other players reached double figures with Marshall the best on a patient 21 from 45 balls.

Wicket-keeper Bill Anderson hit a four and a six in his 16 from 26 balls.

Denby used seven bowlers, with six of them taking wickets.

Joseph Wilson claimed two for 26 from 10 overs while Jack Richardson took two for 19 from 26 balls.

The other wicket-takers were Ben Scott, Peter Burgoyne, Charlie Wilson and Coulentianos.