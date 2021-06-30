Knibbs and Rush impress for Amber Valley and Erewash AC in Manchester

Alex Knibbs in action in Manchester. Photo: Ralph Knibbs.

As well as Jess Turner becoming the club’s first Olympian (click here for more details), Alex Knibbs clocked 52:06 and looked comfortable winning his 400m hurdles heat on Saturday, setting himself up for an interesting final against his old rival Alastair Chalmers (Guernsey) and the current British number one, Chris McAlister (Thames Valley).

In Sunday afternoon's final the threat from McAlister never materialised and it was Knibbs and Alastair Chalmers who battled for the top honours with Chalmers just edging it down the home straight, holding on to take the gold medal in 49:98, a couple of metres in front of Alex on 50:33.

However, Knibbs’ performance earned him selection alongside Chalmers in the British Team for the European Under 23 Championships taking place between 8-11 July in Tallinn, Estonia.

Ella Rush, experiencing her first senior championships, performed well in the women's heptathlon and just narrowly missed out on a bronze medal.

Her final points total was 5083, just short of her personal best of 5166 achieved when taking the silver medal at the English Under 20 Championships.

Rush recorded three PBs in the 100m hurdles, javelin and 800m.