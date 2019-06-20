Royal Ascot tips for Day Three (Thursday) from our expert

And so on to the third day of Royal Ascot, which is Ladies’ Day and which traditonally attracts the second biggest crowd of the week.

The centrepiece race is the £500,000 Gold Cup, with STRADIVARIUS, ridden by Frankie Dettori, bidding to follow up his success last year. Here are my fancies for all six races, plus next-best alternatives and, where applicable, each-way options.

2.30 5f Norfolk Stakes, 2yo, Group Two

SUNDAY SOVEREIGN (Expressionist, Ventura Rebel, Misty Grey)

3.05 10f Hampton Court Stakes, 3yo, Group Three

KING OTTOKAR (Fox Chairman, Cape Of Good Hope)

3.40 12f Ribblesdale Stakes, 3yo fillies, Group Two

STAR CATCHER (Queen Power)

4.20 (2m4f Gold Cup, Group One

DEE EX BEE (Stradivarius, Flag Of Honour)

5.00 1m Britannia Stakes Handicap, 3yo

AWE (Migration, Barristan The Bold, Hero Hero)

5.35 12f King George V Stakes Handicap, 3yo

SIR RON PRIESTLEY (Good Birthday, Sinjaari, Babbo’s Boy)