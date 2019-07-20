Skipper Billy Godleman rules the roost as Derbyshire Falcons beat Yorkshire Vikings

An unbeaten 70 from 56 balls by skipper Billy Godleman swept Derbyshire Falcons to a fifth consecutive victory over Yorkshire Vikings in the Vitality Blast match at Chesterfield.

Jordan Thompson smashed 50 from 27 balls to take the Vikings to 164 for 8 after Mark Watt’s 4 for 19 saw them collapse to 77 for 6.

Yorkshire lost Matthew Fisher through injury and although Dom Bess struck twice, Godleman steered the Falcons to a five wicket win in the North Group with five balls to spare.

The Vikings made an explosive start with Adam Lyth dispatching the first ball for six as 16 came from the opening over by Darren Stevens who was making his debut on loan from Kent.

Lyth swept Wayne Madsen for six as he became Yorkshire’s highest run scorer in T20 but was then caught at third man before Tom Kohler-Cadmore edged a drive at Logan van Beek into his stumps.

Watt struck a big blow when David Willey played across one and the spinner changed the complexion of the game with two more wickets in consecutive overs.

Harry Brook drove to short cover and when Gary Ballance missed a reverse sweep, Yorkshire had lost five wickets in seven overs.

Nicholas Poorhan launched his first ball in the Blast for six but the West Indian became Watt’s fourth victim when he failed to clear long off in the 12th over.

With their big guns silenced, the Vikings were in danger of falling well short of a competitive total but Thompson and Jonathan Tattersall added 66 in eight overs.

Thompson twice drove Luis Reece for six and after smashing Fynn Hudson-Prentice for two more, he pulled Rampaul into the crowd before top edging a drive at van Beek.

Matthew Fisher swung Rampaul for a big six in the final over leaving Derbyshire chasing 165 on a used pitch.

Hudson-Prentice drove Willey for two fours but was caught low at cover trying to repeat the shot and after Billy Godleman carved Fisher over cover for six, the seamer damaged his right shoulder diving on the boundary in the third over and had to go off.

Reece pulled Thompson for six but missed a sweep at Bess’s first ball and the on-loan Somerset spinner switched ends to trap Wayne Madsen lbw on his 100th T20 appearance.

Tight bowling by the spinners left the Falcons on 81 for 3 at the halfway point and Godleman had an escape on 42 when Thompson caught him at deep midwicket but stepped on the rope.

The game swung towards Derbyshire when du Plooy swept Bess for two sixes in the 16th over and although he sliced Thompson to third man and Stevens went cheaply, Godleman and Critchley cleared the ropes before five wides from Willey settled it.