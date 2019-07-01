VIDEO: Holmes stars with bat and ball as Langley Mill United beat Duffield

Langley Mill continued their DCCL Division One promotion push with a three wicket victory at home to Duffield on Saturday.

Duffield skipper Tom Roe won the toss and opted to take first knock, but it was a decision that back-fired early on.

Mohamed Dilshad bowls for Langley Mill against Duffield. Photo by Brian Eyre.

Both openers, Tim Williscroft and Phil Jordan, were back in the pavilion without having scored a run having both fallen off the bowling of Mohamed Dilshad.

And when Ben Davies was Jack Scott’s only victim, Duffield were 19-3 and in some trouble.

However, Trevor Keen had come in at number three and was in bullish mood, soon joined by Roe with the pair putting on 87 for the fourth wicket before Roe fell for 61, bowled by Jay Holmes.

Holmes struck again almost immediately to signal a quick end to Paul Bakel’s innings, and it was then 122-6 when Jack Wyatt was Holmes’ third victim.

But Keen and Oliver Webb took the total along to 174 before Keen finally fell lbw to Simon Lacey for 75.

Webb (31), James Hardwick (21*) and Jacob Melling (11*) added useful late runs before Duffield closed on 215-8, Holmes ending with 3-59 to be pick of the bowlers.

In similar fashion to the visitors, the Millers reply started badly and they were also 6-2 early on with Kiegan Wing and Jamie Salmons both out for ducks.

Tom Brandrick and Matt Heafield steadied things before Brandrick was out lbw to Hardwick for 34.

Heafield fell soon afterwards but Holmes followed up his fine bowling display with a similarly impressive spell with the bat, hitting five fours on his way to 55, aided in good partnerships with Danny Hanson (38), George Brandrick (28) and the unbeaten Scott (20*)

Holmes was last man to fall with the score on 207 but Scott and James Heafield saw Langley Mill over the line with a little more than three overs to spare.

