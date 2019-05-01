Wayne Madsen inspires Derbyshire Falcons to win over Warwickshire

An unbeaten 119 from Wayne Madsen steered Derbyshire Falcons to a five wicket victory over Warwickshire to keep them on course for the knock-out stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Warwickshire had to win to have any chance of emerging from the North Group and half centuries from Alex Thomson and Alex Mellor took them to a competitive 288 for 7 with Mark Watt taking 2 for 32.

But Madsen was dominant and although Thomson followed his unbeaten 68 with 3 for 57, Alex Hughes made 69 as Derbyshire won with 21 balls to spare.

Warwickshire were struggling when they lost three wickets for 15 runs to slump to 113 for 5 in the 22nd over.

But they eventually recovered with several flurries of boundaries that resulted in them posting a challenging total.

In reply, Billy Godleman hit three consecutive fours but was bowled for 40 and Luis Reece was caught at slip when he cut the spinner onto the wicketkeeper’s thigh.

Tom Lace miscued a pull at Jetan Patel’s first ball but Warwickshire’s bowling was too inconsistent to apply any sustained pressure and Madsen played with authority from the start. He drove Patel for two consecutive fours to reach 50 from 43 balls.

Hughes drove Alex Thomson for six and repeated the shot in his next over before he drove Patel back over his head in the 33rd to take the target below a hundred. Madsen and Hughes’ stand was worth 134 in 22 overs when Hughes was well caught at mid-on off Thomson.

Madsen completed his fifth List A 100 from 92 balls and sealed Derbyshire’s third victory with his fourth six in the 47th over.

Madsen said afterwards: “It gets us up to seven points and in with a sniff of qualifying now so it’s in our hands if we win the last couple of games.

“It’s been a little frustrating that I’ve had a few starts and not been able to kick on so to see the team home today is pretty special.”

Warwickshire first team coach Jim Troughton, meanwhile, said: “I think the long and short of it is we were 40 or 50 short on a really good wicket with a quick outfield.

“To be 115 for 5 was really disappointing for us, some really soft dismissals put us under pressure.

“There’s no denying we handed them five wickets.”