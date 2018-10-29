A Touch of Frost actor John Lyons heads to Chesterfield in new play The Eleventh Hour

A dramatic new play set in the last moments of the First World War is on course for Derbyshire. The Eleventh Hour will be staged at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from November 6 to 10.

Although the Armistice that ended the Great War was signed at 5am on November 11, the ceasefire was set at 11am.

The Eleventh Hour takes audiences from the striking reality of the trenches to the exuberant celebrations on the home front and coincides with the centenary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War.

Private Harry Furber and his friend Charlie Juster embark on one last mission towards enemy lines while Harry’s mother and father, wife Emmie and young son Billy are celebrating back home in England.

John Lyons from TV’s A Touch of Frost fame plays Harry’s father George. John’s other TV appearances include Upstairs Downstairs, The Onedin Line and The Sweeney.

Performances of The Eleventh Hour take place nightly at 7.30pm. There are matinees on the Wednesday at 2pm and on the Saturday at 3pm.

Tickets £20.50, £19.50 (concessions), £17.50 (child). Call 01246 345222 or click here

