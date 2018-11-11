ABBA - Forever recreates the sound of Sweden’s finest musical export

Mamma Mia! Here’s a tribute show which will have supertrouper fans dancing in the aisle.

ABBA - Forever replicates the sound of Sweden’s finest musical export using a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar. Two girls add the essential glitz and glamour to a well-polished and gently humorous show.

Smash-hit songs such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Money, Money, Money together with dynamic non-stop choreography, stunning visuals and top class musicianship feature in this unmissable show.

Catch ABBA Forever at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, November 18, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £23.50 to £25.50. Call 01298 72190