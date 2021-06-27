Engelbert Humperdinck announces live shows for Sheffield and Manchester - here's how to get tickets

The star behind chart-topping hits such as Release Me and The Last Waltz will play at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on November 7, 2021 and at Sheffield City Hall on November 14, 2021. Tickets will be released on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 9am.

Engelbert is dedicating his show to his wife, Patricia, who lost her battle against Covid in February this year. The couple had been married for 56 years.

He said: “This will be a sentimental journey. What has transpired in your life and mine in the past one and a half years has been quite traumatic.”

Engelbert has generated sales in excess of more than 140 million records, including 64 gold albums, 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame.

He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel.

His career exploded in the 60s alongside The Stones and The Beatles, accumulating massive audiences.

To book tickets for his Sheffield show, go to www.sheffieldtheatre.co.uk. To book tickets for the Manchester show, go to www.bridgewaterhall.co.uk