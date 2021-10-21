Steven Gale fronts Fred Zeppelin who will be performing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 22.

Renowned as top Led Zeppelin tribute in the UK, the group will play live at The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 22, 2021.

Fred Zeppelin’s credits include having John Bonham’s son Jason jamming with them on stage. The band’s audiences have included Magnum’s frontman Bob Catley, Whitesnake’s guitarist Mel Galley and Slade’s guitarist Jimmy Lea.

Voted among the top ten best live bands to see by readers of Kerrang, Fred Zeppelin were the only tribute group to make the list.

In their 21st year, Fred Zeppelin has a new line-up. Elliot Gavin has taken over as guitarist after founding member Keith Jenkins called it a day and Mark Creswell has been recruited on bass duties. Steven Gale is still on vocals and Blackie remains on drums.