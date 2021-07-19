George Michael tribute show FastLove will tour to Buxton, Sheffield and Nottingham

FastLove – Everything She Wants Tour will be hosted at Buxton Opera House on September 30, 2021, at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on May 14, 2022 and at Sheffield City Hall on October 7, 2022/

The show features such hits as Freedom, Faith, Careless Whisper, Knew You Were Waiting and Too Funky.

Enjoy the best-loved songs from Wham and George’s solo career in a show which will take you from Wake Me Up and I’m Your Man to Jesus To A Child and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Tickets for Buxton cost £28, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk; tickets for Nottingham from £32.58, go to www.motorpointarena.com; tickets for Sheffield cost £36.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk