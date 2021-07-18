James Morrison will play greatest hits in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets
James Morrison will tour his greatest hits to Sheffield and Nottingham during his first UK shows in two and a half years.
He will perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 30 and Sheffield City Hall on April 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale on July 22, 2021, from 10am.
James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows. Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour."
The concerts will feature James’ five unforgettable top ten hits (You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go) together with a selection of fan favourites.
It’s 15 years since James released his debut album Undiscovered, which debuted with two weeks at number one and reached platinum status. In 2007 James won the BRIT Award for best male solo artist, an accolade he was nominated for on another two occasions.
Nottingham tickets are priced from £25, go to www.trch.co.uk; Sheffield tickets from £26.30, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or buy from www.ticketmaster.co.uk