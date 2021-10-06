Kate Bush songs will be aired by tribute band Cloudbusting at Derbyshire venue
Top UK tribute Cloudbusting will perform the music of Kate Bush at a Derbyshire venue.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:55 am
All the hits including Wuthering Heights, Babooshka, Running Up That Hill and This Woman’s Work as well as other unexpected album tracks will be aired at The Flowerpot, Derby on Friday, October 8, 2021.
The songs will be performed with a level of detail that has prompted BBC One to call Cloudbusting one of the most authentic tribute bands in the world.
Tickets £17.60, go to www.gigantic.co.uk