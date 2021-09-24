Pianist Elio Pace replays the hits in The Billy Joel Songbook touring to Sheffield

Elio Pace is bringing The Billy Joel Songbook to Sheffield City Hall this September.

The live performance at the City Hall on September 29, 2021, is packed with 30 hits including Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, We Didn’t Start The Fire and She’s Always A Woman.

Elio and his band will celebrate the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th Century in a concert that features a blend of pop, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll.

A film of the concert won best overall long form music video at the Independent Music Awards in New York two years ago.

In his 30-year career, Elio has performed with Brian May, Huey Lewis, Glen Campbell, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Lulu, Mike Rutherford, Don McLean, Tom Chaplin, Debbie Reynolds and Martha Reeves.