Pop stars Steps promise 'biggest spectacle yet' for UK tour launching at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Steps said: “Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet. We’re also thrilled to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor as our special guest on the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour – her catalogue is full of floor-fillers and she knows how to get any party started. We are so excited for everyone to hear this new album and to come join us on tour.”