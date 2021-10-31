Pop stars Steps promise 'biggest spectacle yet' for UK tour launching at Sheffield Utilita Arena
Cheesy pop legends Steps launch their UK tour in Sheffield this week, supported by disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
The Nineties hit-makers will perform at Sheffield Utilita Afrena on Tuesday, November 2, where fans will hear hits such as 5, 6,7,8 and Tragedy.
Choice cuts from Steps’ new album, What The Future Holds, will also be aired during the show.
Steps said: “Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet. We’re also thrilled to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor as our special guest on the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour – her catalogue is full of floor-fillers and she knows how to get any party started. We are so excited for everyone to hear this new album and to come join us on tour.”
Launched in 1997, Steps racked up 14 UK top ten singles and three multi-platinum albums in three years. Fast forward 20 years, the band returned with the mighty Tears On The Dancefloor, which hit number one on the physical and iTunes album charts and went gold within a matter of weeks. Their subsequent ‘Party On The Dancefloor’ tour saw the band sell out 22 arenas.
Tickets for the show on November 2, 2021, are currently on sale, priced £42.45 and £52.60 (including fees), available online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk