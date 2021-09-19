Tenors and basses are invited to Come and Sing with Derby Bach Choir
A Derbyshire choir are looking for tenors and basses to join its annual Come and Sing.
Join Derby Bach Choir in singing the Fauré Requieum and choruses from Vivaldi’s Gloria, a programme that commemorates those lost to Covid-19 and celebrates the return to communal performance.
Come and Sing will be held at St George’s Church, Ticknall, on Saturday, September 25, when rehearsals start at 11am and the performance will begin at 3.30pm.
James Foulds will conduct and organist Tom Corfield will be the accompaniment.
The cost for the day is £12 and attendance at the performance is £5.
A brochure with an application form is available on the website at www.derbybachchoir.com/comeandsing
Contact Jenny Casboult on 01335 350285 for further information.
The 90-strong choir will be performing Handel’s Judas Maccabeus at St John the Evangelist Church, Derby on November 6 at 6.30pm.
Ticket prices, which include buffet and first drink, are £15, £5 (students) and free admission to accompanied under 16s. Book via the website.