The Christians will be performing at Peak Cavern, Castleton, on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The group enjoyed chart success with such soulful and socially aware songs as Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Harvest for the World and Hooverville.

They will play hits from their back catalogue and one or two favourites from newer albums at the Peak Cavern on September 24, 2021.

Still headed by enigmatic singer Garry Christian, the group visit Derbyshire as part of a UK tour.

Garry and his two brothers originally formed the band, hence its name, and enjoyed huge acclaim in the 80s and 90s in the UK and Europe.

The Devils’s Arse Peak Cavern is a popular location for gigs. Newton Faulkner will play on September 25, The Wedding Present sing there on October 1, 2020 and Glenn Tilbrook performs in the cave on March 19 next year.