The Crying Game singer Dave Berry in Sixties Gold show touring to Chesterfield

He will perform in the show Sixties Gold which tours to the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on October 16.

The bill includes Hermans Hermits, The Tremeloes, Mamas & Papas UK, Marmalade, The Merseybeats and PJ Proby.

Fans of the era’s music will be able to hear hits such as I’m Into Something Good, Silence Is Golden, Monday, Monday, Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da, Wishin’ and Hopin’ and Hold Me.

Dave Berry, who lives in Dronfield, is best known for songs such as The Crying Game, Memphis Tennessee and Little Things. His version of This Strange Effect, which was written by Ray Davies, was a number one hit in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Tickets for 60s Gold cost £41. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.