The trio, whose new single I Want It All has just been released, will perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on May 24, 2022 and at Sheffield Arena on June 2, 2022.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 3, at 9.30am. Nottingham tickets available from www.motorpointarenanottingham.com, Sheffield tickets available from www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

The Script will be celebrating a journey that has included five UK number one albums,six billion streams and more than two million ticket sales.

Joined by special guest Ella Henderson, The Script will be touring Europe in their first run of live dates in more than two years.

Their upcoming album, Tales From The Script, which is due out on October 1, compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far. It highlights the classic cuts from the trio’s catalogue, taking in the likes of the number one smash ‘Hall of Fame’ (featuring will.i.am) and the top ten hits The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time and Superheroes. It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including Breakeve’, their debut single We Cry and Rain.

The collection honours everything that the trio - Danny O’Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan - have achieved together since forming 14 years ago. It’s completed by the brand new song I Want It All, which Sheehan says, “delivers all the ingredients everyone knows and loves”, and the immensely popular Acoustic Sessions’ version of Never Seen Anything Quite Like You”.

Danny O Donoghue said: “The Tales From The Script album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it’s also our story so far. We’re so excited to be taking it on the road.”

Power adds: “We’re taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we’ve survived and we’ve all got through to this moment together.”