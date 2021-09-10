Tribute bands play the songs of Neil Young, Arctic Monkeys, R.E.M. and Roxy Music at Derbyshire venue

Tribute artistes playing the songs of Neil Young, Arctic Monkeys, REM and Roxy Music are lined up to play at The Flowerpot in Derby throughout September.

Rust For Glory will be performing at the popular venue on King Street on Friday, September 17. The band’s playlist includes songs from almost every era of Neil Young’s 50-year career, serving up the sounds, feel and spirit of the star’s work, both solo and with bands and collaborators such as Buffalo Springfield, CSN&Y (Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young), The Stray Gators and Crazy Horse.

Being able to perform both in acoustic and electric form, Rust For Glory’s set list often incorporates Young’s more esoteric numbers alongside celebrated performances of standards from the ‘Live Rust’ album era and gems from ‘Ditch Trilogy’.

Antarctic Monkeys play at The Flowerpot on September 18, promising a powerful, passionate performance that will whip the audience into a frenzy when delivering the powerful tunes of the Arctic Monkeys.

Formed 15 years ago from a jamming session, the Antarctic Monkeys have played in front of more than 50,000 people. Their highlights include Rock Revolution in Sicily, Oxegen Festival 2010 in Ireland and the Liverpool Mathew Street Festival.

Alternative rock band Stipe, who play at The Flowerpot on September 24, specialise in the music of R.E.M. including hit songs Losing My Religion, Shiny Happy People and Everybody Hurts.

Richard Southern, lead vocalist for Stipe, said: “The best performance I ever saw was my first R.E.M. gig. The music left such an impression that it will always be part of my life.”

Roxy Magic will be introducing their new guitarist, Chris Garfield, when they play at The Flowerpot on September 25. Chris was a founder member of Jimmy James`s Vagabonds and has recently completed a four-year tour with Paul Carrack who famously played keyboards with Roxy Music.

Hits such as Virginia Plain, Over You, Oh Yeah, Angel Eyes, Street Life, Love Is The Drug, Let's Stick Together, Ladytron, Both Ends Burning, Dance Away, If There Is Something will be rolled out. The show spans four decades of Roxy Music, from futurist/nostalgic art rock, through classic standards to sophisticated adult-oriented rock.

Nick Harper brings the month’s gigs at The Flowerpot to a close on September 30. The son of the legendary Roy Harper, songwriter and guitarist Nick is carving his own path as a folk troubadour, an acoustic balladeer with a touch of rock ‘n’ roll on the side.

For well over a decade Nick has been dazzling audiences and reviewers alike with his heady mix of virtuosity, boyish charm, showmanship and bravado.

Bands lined up for The Flowerpot in October include Stereosonics, The Upbeat Beatles, Hi-On Maiden, Fleetwood Bac and Ohasis.

Advance tickets for the above gigs are available from The Flowerpot or from RAW Promotions or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk. Further information is available from RAW Promotions on 01332 834438.