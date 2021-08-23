Urban Soul Orchestra, Sinfona Viva and films Frozen 2 and The Greatest Showman will entertain families at Hannells Darley Park Weekender

Classic Ibiza. Photo by Simon Finlay Photography.

The Hannells Darley Park Weekender in Derby runs from Friday, August 27 to 29, 2021. This is the first time that the city council has held events at the location across the whole of the bank holiday weekend.

Classic Ibiza will get the party started on the Friday night with a symphony of house music. The Urban Soul Orchestra integrate the worlds of classical and electronic dance music to bring a heady blend of Balearic beats to life. There will be DJ sets from Selector KB and Miss Marvik, plus a thrilling laser and light show.

Tickets for Classic Ibiza cost £44.50, and £22.00 for under 16s, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday afternoon sees outdoor family film screenings, kicking off with Frozen 2 at 1.45pm. This U-classified film traces the continuing adventures of sisters Anna and Elsa, the latter having the power to create ice and snow. Sing-a-longa The Greatest Showman at 5pm will give the crowd a chance to watch the PG-rated film on the big screen and sing along with a live host who will teach dance moves and show how to use your free props bag.

Tickets for Frozen 2 cost £14 (adult), (under 16s), free for under 2s. Book a family ticket (two adults and two under 16s) and save £8.

Tickets for Sing-a-longa-The Greatest Showman cost £18 (adult), £16 (under 16s), free for under 2s.

The Hannells Darley Park Concert on Sunday starts at 6.15pm with a performance by Hot House Saxophonix, the UK’s only choreographed festival band. Comprising 13 to 18 year olds, all from the East Midlands, the band missed a rare opportunity to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo when the competition was postponed. They have spent the last year reharsing virtually, including songs by Dua Lipa and Swedish supergroup ABBA.

Grammy nominated and RPS award-winning Sinfonia Viva will be play for the majority of the concert at which the soloist will be Mary Carewe and the conductor James Holmes.

. The programme includes music inspired by the theme of engineering, science and technology in honour of Derby’s 300-year history 300-year history of making and innovation. Music will include the Penguin Cafe Orchestra’s Peptuum Mobile and Wagner’s Spinning Chorus.

Sinfonia Vivia will also honour the NHS and key workers for their care and inspiration over the past 18 months through the number Superman March.

The Dalesman Male Voice Choir will entertain the crowd during the interval.

BBC Radio Derby’s Andy Twigge and Donna Alos will be the hosts for the evening.

Tickets cost £6 (adult) and £3.50 (under 16s) when bought in advance, and £8.50 (adult) and £3.50 (under 16s) on the day.