Big screen fun returns to the Roundhouse

The Roundhouse Events team based at the historic Roundhouse, Pride Park, Derby, is holding two further evenings to celebrate iconic movies Pretty Woman and Grease, following the huge success of its first movie night.

The beautiful Roundhouse will be turned into an indoor cinema on Friday, February 2 for a one-off showing of Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Then on Saturday, February 3, the giant screen will show Grease with Oliva Newton John and John Travolta.

On both evenings, the doors will open at 6pm when visitors will be welcomed with a complementary drink on arrival.

There will also be the chance to purchase American-style food and themed cocktails before the films start, during the interval and as the credits roll.

The audience will then be invited to stay in the party mood and hit the dance floor for the after party featuring the well-known songs from the evening’s movie.

Roundhouse events manager Katie Holifield explained: “Both movie nights are ticket-only events and look set to follow in the footsteps of our first event Dirty Dancing, which was a sell out.

“This venue is perfect for such an event with space for everyone to sit and enjoy the film in comfort and then dance the evening away to the fantastic film score.”

Tickets cost £15 plus £1 booking fee and can be purchased at:

Pretty Woman (film starts 7.30pm): https://prettywomanrh.eventbrite.co.uk or http://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/pretty-woman-movie-night

Grease (film starts at 7pm): https://greaserh.eventbrite.co.uk or http://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/grease-movie-night

For further information, email enquiries@roundhouse-events.co.uk or call 01332 334800.

Photo credit: John Kemp/JK Photography