Dance spectacular comes to Deda this week

Agudo Dance Company perform their mesmerising new piece Silk Road at Déda in Derby on Thursday, June 7.

Featuring an evocative live score, the performance combines Kathak, Flamenco and Contemporary dance styles in a fascinating and vibrant exploration of the rituals along nomadic routes. The stunning piece conjures images of the pilgrims, monks, traders and urban dwellers that made their way from China to the Iberian Peninsula.

Jose Agudo has worked in collaboration with the renowned classical Indian dancer Mavin Khoo to create a piece that sees Agudo weave his Flamenco roots with a unique, contemporary style. The result is a sensory fusion of dance that celebrates diverse cultures and dances, as strong and delicate as silk itself.

Déda is excited to bring this fascinating and sensory work to Derby as part of the Derby Book Festival events. Tickets to see Silk Road cost £12 (£10 concession) and can be purchased at Déda’s box office on 01332 370911 or at www.deda.uk.com. The performance takes place from 7.30pm.

Silk Road is co-commissioned by Sadler’s Wells London, ZfinMalta, DanceEast, Dance4, Akademi and supported by Arts Council England, Impulstanz Vienna, DanceXchange, Teatros del Canal, University of Roehampton, Stratford Circus Arts Centre, The Place, Lisa Ullmann Travelling Scholarship Fund, University of East London, Swindon Dance.

Photo credit: Danilo Moroni