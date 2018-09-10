Deda hosts a fresh take on Bard’s star-crossed lovers

Lost Dog present their brand new show Juliet and Romeo at Déda in Derby on Thursday, October 4, from 7.30pm.

The critically acclaimed performance sees Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, having survived but now in their 40s, in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Lost Dog has created a darker, funnier edge on a classic, tackling the idolised version of Shakespeare’s lovers and our cultural obsession with youth.

The performance follows the characters as they feel constantly mocked by their teenage selves and haunted by the pressures of being the poster couple for romantic love. They decide to confront their current struggles by putting on a performance – about themselves. Their therapist told them it was a terrible idea.

Juliet and Romeo sees Olivier Award nominee Ben Duke return to Déda, having presented his award-winning work Paradise Lost (lies unopened beside me)’ in the theatre as part of Derby Book Festival in 2015.

This latest performance is another stellar example of Déda’s mission to deliver an exceptional programme of contemporary dance to its theatre, with this being the only East Midlands venue on the tour.

Tickets to see Lost Dog present Juliet and Romeo cost £12 (£10 concessions) and are available to buy online at www.deda.uk.com or on 01332 370911. There will also be a free Q&A following the show.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton