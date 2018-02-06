DVD Review: Check out this tasty comedy drama Delicious

Fans of Emilia Fox, normally seen poring over dead bodies in Silent Witness, can see a new side to her in the tasty comedy drama Delicious, writes Tony Spittles.

This second series proved a hit with Sky One viewers and is now available on DVD on the Acorn Media International label, which is also releasing a Delicious Series 1 and 2 box set.

Series Two returns viewers to the tranquil, stunning setting of the Cornish coastline and The Penrose Hotel run by Gina (Dawn French), the ex-wife of the recently deceased head chef Leo Vincent (Iain Glen), and his widow, Sam (Emilia Fox).

Despite their history, their shaky friendship has endured and with business booming the pair decide it’s time to take on a new chef.

But there’s trouble brewing and the delicate balance comes under threat, not least when Gina’s estranged father (Franco Nero) arrives out of the blue. And there’s more surprises from the past too, while the added impact of Iain’s legacy puts a further strain on their fragile bond and whether the pair can be true friends as well as business partners.

The stellar cast, including Sheila Hancock, Tanya Reynolds and Ruairi O’Connor, all make a welcome return alongside Aaron Anthony joining as a new recruit at The Penrose.

Series 2 with its four, 45-minute episodes, is now out on DVD, price £19.99, while the box set with all eight episodes from both series is also available Acorn Media International label, price £29.99.