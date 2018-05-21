Feast of fun as Edge-Lit event returns to QUAD

QUAD in Derby welcomes the seventh edition of Edge-Lit, Derby’s annual horror, fantasy, science-fiction and crime day, to the venue in July.

The full speaker line-up is now confirmed, bringing together some of the most exciting names in current genre fiction from around the UK as well as the event’s first US participant.

The event takes place this year on July 14 and has grown year on year, bringing together readers, writers and fans to see a range of panel discussions, workshops, readings and interviews.

This year’s four guests of honour represent a range of genres and accolades between them. Frances Hardinge is a Costa Book Award winning young adult and fantasy writer, with popular titles including Cuckoo Song and The Lie Tree, Conn Iggulden is a bestselling historical fiction and non-fiction author whose latest title, Darien, marks a first foray into fantasy fiction.

Paul Tremblay is one of the most significant new names in horror fiction, with titles including Disappearance at Devil’s Rock and A Head Full of Ghosts, now in development as a feature film helmed by Oz Perkins (Blackcoat’s Daughter) and will be the first speaker attending the event from the US.

The Guest of Honour line-up is completed by acclaimed dystopian fiction author Adrian J Walker, whose novels include The End of The World Running Club and The Last Dog on Earth.

As well as the guests of honour, the event will be welcoming a huge array of the UK’s finest genre writing talent, including exciting fantasy fiction authors such as Jen Williams, RJ Barker, Anna Stephens and Anna Smith-Spark, horror and dystopian authors Laura Purcell, Vic James and GX Todd and science-fiction and steampunk authors Rod Duncan and Mark A Latham.

The event also features Derby and Derbyshire writers Jo Jakeman, Roz Watkins, Paul Kane, Marie O’Regan and Fran Dorricott.

QUAD’s literature officer, Alex Davis, said: “Edge-Lit remains an annual highlight of our varied literature programme at QUAD, and continues to establish a reputation for great speakers and interesting and informative content throughout the day. This year’s line-up represents our very best yet, and I’m looking forward to welcoming so much great talent on the day.”

Paul Tremblay added: “I’m deeply honoured to be guest at Edge-Lit 7, which promises to be a wonderful event. I’ve never been to England before so I’m beyond excited”

Edge-Lit 7 takes place at QUAD on Saturday, July 14, and runs from 10am. Tickets for the event are £30 and includes access to all sessions on the day as well as an event goodie bag.

For more information, or to book tickets, call the box Ooffice on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/events/edge-lit-7.aspx

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons