FILM REVIEW: Anon proves to be a sci-fi misfire

From the writer-director of Gattaca, Lord Of War and In Time comes Anon, a mishandled sci-fi thriller that targets privacy and data protection, writes Natalie Stendall.

In a future where all human activity is recorded through the mind’s eye in a system known as the Ether, crimes are easy to solve. The human brain has, in effect, become a computer and files can easily be played back. But, when a murderer hacks into the Ether to cover their tracks, Detective Sal Frieland finds himself at the centre of a real whodunnit, asking “who can hack a human being?”.

Writer-director Andrew Niccol’s Anon traces the undoing of this elaborate big-brother system and the desire of underground individuals to remain anonymous.

In the wake of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, it’s particularly timely with some bang-on-the-nose closing lines, but its dreadful tendency to leer at its female cast (including an under-used Amanda Seyfried) feels regrettably out of date. If the film’s nudity is intended to suggest the intrusive nature of digital surveillance, it misses the mark. Instead, its entirely male gaze feels gratuitous and cheap.

Niccol’s concept is certainly interesting but the writing falls a long way short of his best work which includes the Oscar nominated The Truman Show.

Clive Owen (Closer, Children Of Men) salvages the stereotypical lead - a divorced, alcoholic cop with a dead child - giving him a watchable reticence. This is no mean feat given the film’s awkward visual style. Point of view shots produce the effect of a first-person shooter. It’s a stylish choice but one that hinders rather than helps our connection with the characters.

Since television’s Sherlock, we’ve become accustomed to textual information on screen. Niccol makes ample use of the device as details of suspects and even passers-by are projected into Sal’s mind’s-eye. The problem comes when Niccol asks us to re-watch the same action from multiple perspectives, replaying these mind’s eye recordings, which quickly becomes tedious.

The result is too much exposition and, when we’re not watching murder sequences from awkward perspectives, the scenes of characters interviewing, planning and watching the Ether feel static and flat - an effect amplified by the cinematography’s drab, grey palette.

Anon begins to redeem itself in a final act that sees proof become ever more slippery. But if Niccol was hoping for the mind bending here, he settles for the fairly confusing and the film dissolves into a flimsy twist. Following the fun but hollow The Hurricane Heist, this third offering from Sky Cinema Originals shows the service must up its game if it is to successfully compete with cinematic juggernauts Netflix and Amazon Studios.

1/5