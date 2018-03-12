Four fascinating speakers at city book festival

Four speakers will be appearing at the Guildhall Theatre as part of Derby Book Festival this summer.

Andy Kershaw, Professor Robert Winston, Mark Beaumont and Germaine Greer will all be heading to Derby in June to share their knowledge and stories with the Guildhall Theatre audiences.

In addition, as part of Derby Book Festival, The People’s Theatre Company will be bringing a family show There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly to the Guildhall Theatre.

On Saturday, June 2, at 7.30pm the legendary broadcaster and foreign correspondent Andy Kershaw will be presenting his one-man show The Adventures of Andy Kershaw to the Guildhall Theatre audience.

The two-hour audio-visual presentation by Kershaw will treat the audience to recollections from his life spent on the front lines of rock and roll, and on the front lines of some of the world’s most extreme and dangerous countries.

Kershaw will be giving a Q&A session after his talk. Tickets for this show are available for £14.

Audiences that are eager to learn can attend Professor Robert Winston’s exciting, illustrated talk on how recent research highlights the value of learning.

On Tuesday, June 5, at 7pm, Professor Winston will be treating audiences to a compelling talk bringing complex issues to life with his usual infectious enthusiasm and energy. Tickets for Professor Robert Winston’s talk are available for £17.

For adventure enthusiasts, Mark Beaumont is the ideal speaker at the Derby Book Festival. Having smashed the circumnavigation cycling World Record twice during his career, Beaumont now holds the 18,000 mile title in a time of 78 days and 14 hours.

His epic documentaries took viewers to over 100 countries, and now a lucky audience at the Guildhall Theatre can hear his adventures for themselves on Thursday, June 7, at 7:30pm.

After the talk, Beaumont will be holding a Q&A session with the audience. Tickets to hear Mark Beaumont are available for just £15.

International bestseller Germaine Greer will be bringing her talk Women for Life on Earth to the Guildhall Theatre on Friday, June 8, at 7:30pm. Greer will be presenting to the audience her arguments for how if the planet is to survive and humans to continue to inhabit it, the female energy must be released. Greer will be holding a Q&A session for the audience following the talk. Tickets to hear Germaine Greer’s talk will be available for £15.

On Sunday, June 3, at 2pm, families can enjoy The People Theatre Company’s production of There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly at the Guildhall Theatre. This magical show was written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children.

Audiences can come and relive the delights of this charming tale, complete with sing-along songs, colourful characters and heart-warming family fun for children aged 2 and above. The songs in the show including If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy Wincy Spider and many more are available to sing along to on The People’s Theatre Company’s website at www.ptc.org.uk so audiences can have a listen and join in when they visit the theatre. Tickets are available for £12.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk. They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.