Hit the heights with Skyline At Markeaton attraction

Visitors to a popular Derbyshire park could soon be reaching new heights thanks to an adventurous partnership between two councils.

Derbyshire County Council will operate the Skyline at Markeaton high ropes course at Markeaton Park in Derby in partnership with Derby City Council, which owns the facility.

The county council’s decision to approve the move has paved the way for the authority to open the course to the public in a three-year agreement with city council colleagues.

Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people, Councillor Alex Dale, said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for our outdoor education service to offer its expertise in providing an adventurous activity and bringing its commercial know-how to provide an attraction which will be enjoyed by the many thousands of people who visit Markeaton Park every year.

“We have a business plan in place which we’re confident will provide a successful future for this exciting facility which will appeal to people of all ages and provide everything from family fun to corporate team-building activities.

“Skyline will help promote health and physical activity but, just as importantly, it’s fun and we very much hope it will prove a real hit with visitors.

“It’s ideally placed for visitors, families and school groups from across Derbyshire and Derby to visit, not to mention the thousands of students from the nearby University of Derby campus.”

With around 1.6 million visits to Markeaton Park recorded each year, both councils hope the course will attract more than 20,000 people in its first 12 months.