Lighten up this January as QUAD organises cathedral film screenings

QUAD in Derby has a programme of film screenings called Lighten Up taking place in cathedrals across the country in January.

Lighten Up has been programmed as a part of BFI Comedy Genius, a nationwide season celebrating the best in film and TV comedy, supported by funds from the National Lottery, led by Film Hub Midlands on behalf of the BFI UK Film Audience Network.

In January three films come to Coventry Cathedral: Duck Soup, Sister Act and Monty Python’s Life Of Brian. In Duck Soup, the small state of Freedonia is in a financial mess, borrowing a huge sum of cash from wealthy widow Mrs. Teasdale (Margaret Dumont).

She insists on replacing the current president with crazy Rufus T. Firefly (Groucho Marx) and mayhem erupts. To make matters worse, the neighbouring state sends inept spies Chicolini (Chico Marx) and Pinky (Harpo Marx) to obtain top secret information, creating even more chaos! Duck Soup (U) screens at Coventry Cathedral on Friday January 11, doors are open from 6.30pm, film starts 7.15pm. Tickets are £9 or £7 concessions.

In Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg exchanges the sequins for a habit and the nightclub for the convent when lounge singer Deloris Van Carter witnesses her mobster boyfriend killing someone. The police place her in a witness protection programme in the last place anyone would expect: a convent.

Struggling with the change in lifestyle, Deloris is finally ordered to join the choir and turn the timid nuns into a choir of singin’ swingin’ sisters! Sister Act (PG) screens at Coventry Cathedral on Saturday, January 12, doors are open from 4:45pm, film starts 5:15pm. Tickets are £12 or £10 concessions.

The Life Of Brian is Monty Python’s famous satire from 1979. Brian is a Jew born in a stable in Bethlehem who spends most of his life being mistaken for the Messiah. But as we all know “He’s Not The Messiah, He’s A Very Naughty Boy!”.

Arguably the best Python movie, the laughs come thick and fast with countless quotable one liners, routines and memorable characters. Fully endorsed by the People’s Front Of Judea. Monty Python’s Life Of Brian (15) screens at Coventry Cathedral on Saturday, January 12, doors are open from 7.15pm, film starts 7.45pm. Tickets are £12 or £10 concessions.

For more information or to book tickets call QUAD on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/cinema/lighten-up