Northern Ballet’s new family show will come to two local venues next year

Northern Ballet has announced a major national tour of a new ballet for children.

The dates will include an appearance at Derby Theatre on May 28 and Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 4.

Inspired by the much-loved fairytale, Puss in Boots tells the story of a remarkable cat who, despite being both clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck. This child friendly 40 minute ballet follows their adventure as they meet a flurry of characters and even come face to face with royalty.

It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Puss in Boots follows in the footsteps of the company’s five previous children’s ballets, all of which have achieved huge popularity both live on stage and in CBeebies TV adaptations.

Choreographed by Jenna Lee, founder and Creative Director of JLeeProductions and former English National Ballet Soloist, Puss in Boots will feature set designs by Ali Allen, lighting by Alastair West, costume designs by Jenna Lee in collaboration with Kim Brassley and Carley Marsh, and music composed by Richard Norriss, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

For more, please visit northernballet.com/whatson

Image: Illustration by Richard Barrelle.