See hit dance show Velvet Petal at Derby venue

Velvet Petal is to be performed by Scottish Dance Theatre at Déda in Derby on Thursday, March 28, at 7.30pm.

This latest dance production from Scottish Dance Theatre brings the energy and style of late 1970s and early 1980s New York to Derby.

Debuting a new adaptation, the company makes a striking return to Déda as part of a spring UK Tour of their sensual hit show.

Velvet Petal is inspired by the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, the photography of Robert Mapplethorpe, and the transformative power of creating beauty out of whatever you can find on the bedroom floor.

Choreographed by Fleur Darkin and created in collaboration with this exceptional company, the Velvet Petal dancers philosophise, seduce and experiment with their bodies, clothing and ideas.

Set to a fresh dance-punk score arranged by Torben Lars Sylvest including music by LCD Soundsystem, Spoek Mathambo and Abul Mogard this unique show adapts and morphs in content and length for each performance.

For more, call the box office on 01332 370911 or see www.deda.uk.com

Photo credit: Brian Hartley