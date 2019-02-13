Showcase gives Valentine’s screening of top romcom

Forget flowers and chocolate this Valentine’s Day and instead have a romantic night at your local Showcase Cinema and Showcase Cinema de Lux by watching a screening of classic romcom Pretty Woman.

Witness Julia Roberts ‘walking down the street’ as the feisty Vivian Ward as she falls head over heels for Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), a ruthless businessman in this rags to riches Cinderella-story set in LA.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas said: “This film is loved by all, having been voted as the UK’s favourite romantic comedy in a survey of film lovers”.

“We wanted to celebrate all things romantic this Valentine’s Day so whether you’re in a couple or looking for a group trip, come and see this one-off exclusive screening”.

Pretty Woman will be shown at Derby’s Showcase Cinema at 7pm on February 14.

The film forms part of Showcase Cinema Flashback series with films being shown at all sites including The Ring, The Great Escape, The Wizard of Oz and many more.

Tickets for Pretty Woman can be booked at the cinema box office or online at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/flashback-pretty-woman-1990