Star actor O’Connell to appear at Q&A session as part of QUAD’s birthday celebrations

Arts centre and cinema QUAD in Derby has announced an exclusive question and answer session with actor and QUAD patron Jack O’Connell at the venue.

In a special one-off homecoming event, Jack will be talking about his career in Hollywood and on British TV screens in conversation with QUAD CEO Adam Buss on Tuesday, October 30, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Jack O’Connell has been a QUAD patron since 2012 and this special fundraising event is part of the venue’s tenth anniversary celebrations. As a registered charity, all income raised from this event will help support QUAD’s creative wellbeing programme and charitable efforts.

The session takes place in the Sir John Hurt Cinema. There are limited tickets for the event, priced at £15. There will also be opportunities to get hold of signed and rare memorabilia on the night.

For more information or to book tickets, call QUAD on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/live-event/q-and-a-with-jack-o%E2%80%99connell.aspx

