Award-winning musical Kinky Boots treads the boards in Nottingham and Sheffield

Audiences in Nottingham and Sheffield have the opportunity this month to watch Kinky Boots, the winner of every best major musical award.

The show, which is running at Nottingham's Theatre Royal until Saturday June 8 and at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from June 11 to 22 is inspired by true events.

Kinky Boots takes audiences from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Prince & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Kayi Ushe plays the role of Lola among a cast which includes Paula Lane, known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, as Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson who is cast as Charlie.

The West End production of Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre won three Olivier Awards for best new musical, best costume design and best actor in a musical for Matt Henry who played Lola. Kinky Boots also won the London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for best musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for best new musical, best actor in a musical and best choreography.

For Nottingham tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk for Sheffield tickets, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

READ THIS: Susan Boyle announces Nottingham concert