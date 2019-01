Bakewell Choral Society needs more tenors to rehearse and sing in Handel’s Messiah.

The oratorio will be performed in Bakewell Parish Church on Saturday, March 30, at 7.30pm.

The society has plenty of basses, altos and sopranos but urgently requires more tenors.

Any men or women who would like to join should contact the membership secretaries Helen and David Boyce on membership@bakewellchoral.org or come along to a Monday rehearsal which starts at 7.15pm in Bakewell Methodist Church.